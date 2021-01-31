Magnet kitchens

Experience the Magnet difference

New offer blocks jan 21 homepage
New offer blocks jan 21 homepage
New offer blocks jan 21 homepage
New offer blocks jan 21 homepage
My project

Free virtual
design service

Meet your Magnet designer online to chat through your options and start creating your dream kitchen, your way.

Book now

  • .Appointments available from 10am-9pm with our easy-to-use virtual service
  • .Chat with your Magnet designer online and discuss your design options
  • .We’ll work with you to create a bespoke 3D design and no-obligation quote
  • .Save and view your design and quote in your own Kitchen Project Account

Explore our award-winning kitchens

Winchester Dove Grey

Shaker ›

Timeless, elegant and versatile style with classic features and heritage colours.

Handleless ›

Sleek and smooth lines combining endless adaptability with contemporary sophistication.

Modern ›

Seamless and chic with mutliple finishes for a unique, ultra-modern style.

Browsing Brochure

Discover our new brochure

All kitchens in our Winter 2021 brochure are now half price! Browse our brand-new stunning designs and get inspired for your dream kitchen today.

View brochure

Book your design consultation

Creating your dream kitchen is what we do best - let us show you how to get started...

Free service

Get an expert design and itemised quote completely free of charge

Expert guidance

Your dedicated designer will walk you through the design process

Online & in-store

We’re happy to offer design consultations in-store and online

Ready for a chat?

Create your dream kitchen with the help of our trusted experts

Book now
Trustpilot

Our customers say "Excellent"!

Based on 5,918 Trustpilot reviews

We've been named a

Which? Best Buy 2019