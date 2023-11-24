Make your kitchen run effortlessly with the right appliances

Finding the perfect kitchen appliances for you and your family can make everyday life run so much smoother, whether it’s taking the hassle out of doing the laundry to providing a helping hand when you’re baking up a storm.

Make mealtimes more manageable

Our range includes ovens in a variety of styles and sizes. We offer standard fan ovens, range cookers that make a statement, and microwave ovens for fast defrosting or reheating. You can pair your oven with a stylish hob of your choice, depending on your preferred fuel type.

After a meal has been cooked and eaten, you can save time and cut down on the household bills with one of our handy dishwashers. Our dishwashers feature user-friendly programmes, temperature settings and place settings. They typically use less water and energy than washing by hand, which is better for the planet too.

Take the hassle out of the laundry

We stock a wide range of integrated washers and dryers to make doing the laundry a breeze. A washer dryer combines the functions of two appliances in one unit, which is ideal if you’re working with a kitchen where space is at a premium. We also offer large capacity washing machines, with most of the models in our range being able to handle loads of up to 7-8kg. You could even accommodate a tumble dryer in the utility room to optimise your workflow, if this is an option.

Keep food at the right temperature with our fridges and freezers

Our fridges, freezers and combined fridge freezers allow you to get the perfect balance of chilling and freezing, no matter what sized space you’re working with.

For larger households, a fridge freezer in the utility room and an undercounter fridge below kitchen worksurfaces is a practical combination – keeping everyday essentials and packed lunches in easy reach, while giving you space to store frozen favourites (like ice cream).

Our range includes American fridge freezers with an extra-large capacity and statement look. Most of our models feature a water or ice dispenser, which is great for serving chilled drinks to guests when entertaining.